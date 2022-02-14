FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) to announce ($0.37) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for FREYR Battery’s earnings. FREYR Battery posted earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FREYR Battery will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FREYR Battery.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.33). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on FREY shares. Clarkson Capital started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FREYR Battery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery in the third quarter worth about $122,578,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter worth about $62,495,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,545,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,398,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

FREY opened at $9.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07. FREYR Battery has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $14.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.08.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

Earnings History and Estimates for FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

