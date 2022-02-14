Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) is Clearfield Capital Management LP’s 4th Largest Position

Clearfield Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 800,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,266 shares during the quarter. Frontier Communications Parent comprises approximately 17.9% of Clearfield Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Clearfield Capital Management LP’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $22,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 671.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 56,543 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 145,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,745,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 274,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FYBR shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, Chairman John G. Stratton purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $145,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Shares of NASDAQ:FYBR traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,138. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15.

Frontier Communications Parent Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

