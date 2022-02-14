Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Adam M. Kriger Sells 1,100 Shares

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Adam M. Kriger sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $20,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $17.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.84 million, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.25. Funko, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.05.
FNKO has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Funko presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.77.
Funko Company Profile
Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.
