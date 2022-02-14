FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Essentra plc (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Essentra plc (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Essentra in a report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.29.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essentra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.
About Essentra
Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.
