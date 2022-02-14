FY2022 EPS Estimates for Oxford Instruments plc Decreased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:OXINF)

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.14. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

OXINF has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

OTCMKTS:OXINF opened at $29.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.74. Oxford Instruments has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $37.28.

Oxford Instruments Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, rental, sale, and service of high technology tools and systems. It operates through the following segments: Materials and Characterization; Research and Discovery; and Service and Healthcare. The Materials and Characterization segment focuses on applied research and development, and commercial customers, enabling the fabrication, and characterization of materials and devices down to the atomic scale.

