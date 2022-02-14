FY2022 EPS Estimates for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Viking Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.99) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.04). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.83) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.
Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ VKTX opened at $3.88 on Monday. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $8.74. The company has a market cap of $303.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.47.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 5.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 50.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 48,203 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 7.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 335,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 23,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,280,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,653,000 after purchasing an additional 34,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.27% of the company’s stock.
About Viking Therapeutics
Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.
