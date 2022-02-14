FY2022 EPS Estimates for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Viking Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.99) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.04). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.83) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VKTX. Raymond James lowered their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.21.

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX opened at $3.88 on Monday. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $8.74. The company has a market cap of $303.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.47.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 5.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 50.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 48,203 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 7.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 335,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 23,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,280,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,653,000 after purchasing an additional 34,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.27% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

