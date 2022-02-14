FY2026 EPS Estimates for Eventbrite, Inc. Boosted by Truist Financial (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Eventbrite in a report released on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.52.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 93.07% and a negative return on equity of 44.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Eventbrite in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Eventbrite stock opened at $14.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 2.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.72. Eventbrite has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $26.51.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EB. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,240,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,640,000 after buying an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 546,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,529,000 after buying an additional 22,973 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 882,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,391,000 after buying an additional 66,150 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

