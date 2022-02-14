GameCredits (GAME) Trading 7.6% Lower Over Last Week

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. During the last week, GameCredits has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. GameCredits has a total market cap of $20.42 million and $56,225.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.13 or 0.00291514 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00013891 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000994 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000572 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,580,280 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

