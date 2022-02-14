Gary Wilder Acquires 160,192 Shares of Kingswood Holdings Limited (LON:KWG) Stock

Kingswood Holdings Limited (LON:KWG) insider Gary Wilder purchased 160,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £40,048 ($54,155.51).
KWG stock opened at GBX 25 ($0.34) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 24.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 26.95. Kingswood Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 17.66 ($0.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 34 ($0.46). The company has a market capitalization of £54.23 million and a PE ratio of -6.40.
About Kingswood
