Gary Wilder Acquires 160,192 Shares of Kingswood Holdings Limited (LON:KWG) Stock

Kingswood Holdings Limited (LON:KWG) insider Gary Wilder purchased 160,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £40,048 ($54,155.51).

KWG stock opened at GBX 25 ($0.34) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 24.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 26.95. Kingswood Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 17.66 ($0.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 34 ($0.46). The company has a market capitalization of £54.23 million and a PE ratio of -6.40.

About Kingswood

Kingswood Holdings Limited engages in the investment management and financial planning business in the United Kingdom. The company provides wealth planning, and advisory services, including asset protection, pensions, tax and succession, and estate planning, as well as private and institutional management, and corporate solutions.

