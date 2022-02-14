Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Short Interest Up 433.3% in January

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 433.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of GBERY opened at $64.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.31 and a 200 day moving average of $77.69. Geberit has a 12 month low of $59.18 and a 12 month high of $84.67.

Get Geberit alerts:

GBERY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Geberit from CHF 680 to CHF 650 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Geberit from CHF 565 to CHF 650 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Cheuvreux downgraded Geberit from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $650.00.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. It offers installation and flushing systems such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms; bathroom system such as bathroom ceramics and furniture, showers and bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets; and piping systems such as building drainage and supply systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.