Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $41.59

Shares of Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.59 and last traded at $41.79, with a volume of 46446 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.87.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Geely Automobile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

