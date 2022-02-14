Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Shares of GNE stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.18. 33,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,548. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.36. The firm has a market cap of $161.98 million, a PE ratio of -102.98 and a beta of 0.43. Genie Energy has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $8.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 280.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genie Energy during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genie Energy during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genie Energy during the third quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genie Energy during the second quarter valued at $140,000. 23.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through the following segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Energy Services (GES), GRE International and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc (GOGAS). The GRE segment owns and operates retail energy providers which resell electricity and natural gas to residential and business customers.

