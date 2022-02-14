Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Stake Boosted by Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd

Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,700,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394,645 shares during the quarter. Genius Sports accounts for about 3.9% of Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd owned approximately 8.39% of Genius Sports worth $311,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth $317,000. 43.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

GENI stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.99. The company had a trading volume of 553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,810. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average of $13.71. Genius Sports Limited has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $25.18.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.82 million. Genius Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GENI. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Genius Sports to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genius Sports has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.53.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GENI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI).

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.