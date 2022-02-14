Genpact (NYSE:G) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Genpact (NYSE:G) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Genpact’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

G traded down $3.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.85. 1,775,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,990. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.81 and a 200 day moving average of $50.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Genpact has a 52 week low of $39.04 and a 52 week high of $54.03.

Get Genpact alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $792,888.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $253,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in G. State Street Corp boosted its position in Genpact by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,124,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,851 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Genpact by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,091,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,524 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Genpact during the 4th quarter worth $58,856,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Genpact by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,545,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $786,077,000 after acquiring an additional 909,038 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Genpact by 9,677.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 788,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,478,000 after acquiring an additional 780,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

G has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Genpact in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.