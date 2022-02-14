Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.79% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $31,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KALU. Amundi purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,974,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 105,433.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 258,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,172,000 after purchasing an additional 258,311 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 263,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,699,000 after purchasing an additional 124,444 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 864,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,199,000 after purchasing an additional 72,692 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 225,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,576,000 after purchasing an additional 65,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $76,582.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total value of $38,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,950 shares of company stock worth $297,831 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $99.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -110.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.75. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $87.91 and a one year high of $141.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is -342.22%.

KALU has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

