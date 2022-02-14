Geode Capital Management LLC Has $32.25 Million Stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 611,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 83,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.21% of Worthington Industries worth $32,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 247.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

NYSE WOR opened at $54.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.99 and a 200-day moving average of $55.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.09. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.79 and a 52 week high of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

In related news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 5,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $298,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

