Geode Capital Management LLC Has $32.67 Million Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,658,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,493 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.70% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $32,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PMT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 34,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,662.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 20.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.09.

PMT opened at $16.05 on Monday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.76.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 26.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.71%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

