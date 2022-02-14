Geode Capital Management LLC Has $33.43 Million Stock Holdings in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,774,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 65,897 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.69% of Xperi worth $33,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Xperi by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,693,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,053,000 after buying an additional 158,288 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 17.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,427,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,740,000 after purchasing an additional 207,312 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 2.1% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 745,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,053,000 after purchasing an additional 15,312 shares during the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 9.2% during the second quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 640,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,249,000 after purchasing an additional 53,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 92.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 271,577 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

XPER opened at $16.54 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.71. Xperi Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $15.84 and a twelve month high of $25.03.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial raised shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Xperi Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

