GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Trading Down 5%

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.27 and last traded at $14.43. 5,155 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 353,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get GeoPark alerts:

The company has a market cap of $884.94 million, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.56.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GeoPark during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of GeoPark during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of GeoPark during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GeoPark during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GeoPark by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares during the last quarter. 37.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GeoPark Company Profile (NYSE:GPRK)

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.