GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Trading Down 5%

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.27 and last traded at $14.43. 5,155 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 353,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.19.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.
The company has a market cap of $884.94 million, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.56.
GeoPark Company Profile (NYSE:GPRK)
GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.
