Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Shares of GEOS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.00. 110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,269. Geospace Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The stock has a market cap of $64.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.46.
Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $19.43 million for the quarter.
Geospace Technologies Company Profile
Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.
