Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Shares of GEOS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.00. 110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,269. Geospace Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The stock has a market cap of $64.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.46.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $19.43 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEOS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 677,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 108,332 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 384,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 290,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 30,463 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

