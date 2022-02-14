Gerard Mooney Acquires 5,800 Shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Stock

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Director Gerard Mooney bought 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $19,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ ITI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.31. 132,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,079. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.97. Iteris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.12 million, a PE ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 1.29.
Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Iteris had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ITI shares. TheStreet cut Iteris from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Iteris from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.
About Iteris
Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.
