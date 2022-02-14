Gerard Mooney Acquires 5,800 Shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Stock

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Director Gerard Mooney bought 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $19,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ITI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.31. 132,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,079. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.97. Iteris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.12 million, a PE ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Iteris had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Iteris by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Iteris by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 7,063 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Iteris by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 34,101 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Iteris by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 693,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Iteris by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 434,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 196,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ITI shares. TheStreet cut Iteris from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Iteris from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

