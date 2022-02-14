Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Position Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) by 181.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,409 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Geron were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Geron during the second quarter worth about $969,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Geron by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,177,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 316,702 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Geron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,511,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,951,000 after acquiring an additional 191,723 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Geron by 986.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 207,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 188,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Geron by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,155,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 133,903 shares in the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Geron alerts:

NASDAQ:GERN opened at $1.02 on Monday. Geron Co. has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $2.23. The firm has a market cap of $328.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GERN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.