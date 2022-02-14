GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) PT Lowered to C$56.00 at CIBC

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GFL. Raymond James lowered their price target on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised GFL Environmental from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GFL Environmental from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.41.

Shares of GFL opened at $30.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.29. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of $27.89 and a 52-week high of $43.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.88%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in GFL Environmental by 71.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 234,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 97,838 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in GFL Environmental by 692.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GFL Environmental by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,442,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,966,000 after acquiring an additional 33,517 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in GFL Environmental by 21.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 412,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,174,000 after acquiring an additional 72,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the second quarter worth $890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

