Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 24,699 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 208,486 shares.The stock last traded at $49.68 and had previously closed at $49.94.
ROCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet cut Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1,286.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.
About Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK)
Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.
