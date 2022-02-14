Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.13.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. William Blair raised shares of Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research raised shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Glaukos by 12.5% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 500,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,095,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Glaukos by 232.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 156,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 109,457 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Glaukos in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Glaukos by 105,258.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 36.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GKOS traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.22. 3,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,393. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.46 and a beta of 1.51. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $99.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.30.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

