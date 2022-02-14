GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Downgraded to Hold at DZ Bank

DZ Bank cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $44.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $46.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.90. The stock has a market cap of $119.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 86.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 11.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

