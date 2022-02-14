Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH) Short Interest Down 58.9% in January

Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a drop of 58.9% from the January 15th total of 102,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global Internet of People stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Global Internet of People as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Internet of People alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SDH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.39. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,141. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.46. Global Internet of People has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $5.55.

Global Internet of People, Inc, a consulting company, provides enterprise services to small and medium-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform, where knowledge is shared, and services are requested and provided.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Internet of People Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Internet of People and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.