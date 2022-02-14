Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by Cim Investment Management Inc.

Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Global Payments by 1,412.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,794,000 after buying an additional 4,035,932 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $440,786,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 197.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,457,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,306,000 after buying an additional 1,632,202 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 30.6% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,039,402,000 after buying an additional 1,296,998 shares during the period. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $931,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $74,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.60.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.37. 18,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,567,445. The company has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.68.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.55%.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

