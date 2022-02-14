Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Short Interest Down 53.8% in January

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 983,900 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the January 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,755,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

QYLD stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $20.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,510,973. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.68. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $23.58.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were given a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.