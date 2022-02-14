Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Short Interest Down 53.8% in January

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 983,900 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the January 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,755,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
QYLD stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $20.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,510,973. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.68. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $23.58.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were given a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.88%.
