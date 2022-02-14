Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 327,200 shares, a decline of 62.4% from the January 15th total of 871,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 636,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $28.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,410. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.51. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a twelve month low of $27.45 and a twelve month high of $39.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 325,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after purchasing an additional 14,553 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 252,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 25,825 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 175,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 162,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter.

