GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target Raised to $107.00

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.64.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $80.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.83 and its 200-day moving average is $73.25. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $65.70 and a twelve month high of $91.94.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 419.14% and a net margin of 6.15%. GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $371,902.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $111,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $491,861. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 524.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

