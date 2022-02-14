Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Gap Up to $6.79

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.79, but opened at $6.97. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 12,300 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts recently commented on GOL shares. Barclays started coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.51.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average of $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.90.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile (NYSE:GOL)
GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.
