Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Gap Up to $6.79

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.79, but opened at $6.97. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 12,300 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on GOL shares. Barclays started coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.51.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average of $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOL. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 10,256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 717,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 710,891 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,899,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 454,252 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,132,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,365,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,052,000 after acquiring an additional 391,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile (NYSE:GOL)

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.

