Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $387.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.80 million. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 35.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect Golden Ocean Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GOGL opened at $11.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Golden Ocean Group has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $12.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 29.93%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 187.85%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Golden Ocean Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Golden Ocean Group worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Ocean Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

