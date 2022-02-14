Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 26,187 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,187 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of Inter Parfums worth $7,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Inter Parfums by 14.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IPAR. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BWS Financial lifted their price target on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

In other news, CEO Jean Madar sold 23,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $2,205,578.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Francois Heilbronn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total value of $942,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,857 shares of company stock valued at $7,571,068. Corporate insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums stock opened at $96.45 on Monday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a one year low of $65.84 and a one year high of $108.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.91 and its 200 day moving average is $86.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.02.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

