Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 44.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152,336 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.66% of First Bancorp worth $8,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 84,611.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.24 per share, for a total transaction of $98,775.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 700 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $31,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FBNC shares. StockNews.com downgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC opened at $45.01 on Monday. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $36.88 and a fifty-two week high of $50.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.22.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.15). First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.02% and a return on equity of 11.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.32%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.