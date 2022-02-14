Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,520 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of Albany International worth $7,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Albany International by 88.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Albany International in the second quarter valued at $45,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albany International in the third quarter valued at $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Albany International by 23.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Albany International in the second quarter valued at $211,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AIN opened at $87.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.36. Albany International Corp. has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $93.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 23.20%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $440,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $1,029,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,800 shares of company stock worth $1,914,728. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

