Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 47.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,187,874 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 383,432 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $7,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,090,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,406,000 after purchasing an additional 156,538 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 370.2% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 283,503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 223,203 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 25.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 376,091 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 76,330 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the third quarter worth about $589,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 30.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,628,330 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $254,793,000 after buying an additional 6,739,362 shares during the period. 37.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.14.

In related news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $55,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $4.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 4.60. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.64. The company has a quick ratio of 9.03, a current ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.55 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 145.23% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

