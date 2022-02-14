Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,219 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 60,725 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of M.D.C. worth $8,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDC opened at $43.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.43. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.88 and a 1 year high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 7.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.76.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

A number of research firms have commented on MDC. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, M.D.C. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.40.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

