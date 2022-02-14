Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes $7.42 Million Position in Janus Henderson Sustainable Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCRD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Sustainable Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCRD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,418,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 15.00% of Janus Henderson Sustainable Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

SCRD opened at $46.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.39. Janus Henderson Sustainable Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $50.32.

