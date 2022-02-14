GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.38.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $44.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of GDRX stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.38. 1,038,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,733,041. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.66. GoodRx has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 14.47 and a quick ratio of 14.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of -39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of -0.01.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The business had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $492,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,105,986 shares of company stock valued at $40,806,628 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in GoodRx by 301.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

