Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Up 4.8%

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)’s stock price shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.89 and last traded at $16.53. 127,828 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,996,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.77.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. Nomura upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.94.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.70%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $3,912,149.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 54,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $1,188,127.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,081,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,751,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195,015 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,114,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,870,000 after buying an additional 4,639,892 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 330.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,936,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,378,000 after buying an additional 3,791,117 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,825,000. Finally, Cannell & Co. increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 568.6% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,361,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,340,000 after buying an additional 2,008,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile (NASDAQ:GT)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.