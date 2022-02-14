Gordon Haskett Upgrades Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) to “Accumulate”

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $200.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $205.00.
WSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $181.00.
Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $154.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $118.07 and a 52 week high of $223.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.66 and a 200 day moving average of $175.62.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 21.32%.
In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $3,978,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $389,868,000 after purchasing an additional 71,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,532,000 after purchasing an additional 115,657 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $192,045,000 after purchasing an additional 309,298 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 4.7% in the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,022,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $181,317,000 after purchasing an additional 46,315 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 917,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Williams-Sonoma
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Williams-Sonoma (WSM)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.