Gordon Haskett Upgrades Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) to “Accumulate”

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $200.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $205.00.

WSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $181.00.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $154.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $118.07 and a 52 week high of $223.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.66 and a 200 day moving average of $175.62.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $3,978,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $389,868,000 after purchasing an additional 71,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,532,000 after purchasing an additional 115,657 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $192,045,000 after purchasing an additional 309,298 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 4.7% in the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,022,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $181,317,000 after purchasing an additional 46,315 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 917,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.