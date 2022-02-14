Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at $336,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 12,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

MS opened at $104.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.85. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $73.88 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.46.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

In other news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.