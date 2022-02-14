Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys 56,899 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 91.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,899 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 57.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 81.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 34.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

SWBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other news, insider Mark Peter Smith purchased 3,076 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $50,784.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $17.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The firm has a market cap of $843.23 million, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.85.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.16). Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 98.57% and a net margin of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $230.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.88%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

