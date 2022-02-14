Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,421 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.3% during the third quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 27.3% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.7% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on AEM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.95.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $49.74 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $74.50. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.72.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.