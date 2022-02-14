Gotham Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 3.7% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 0.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VeriSign by 27.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 0.9% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 6.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.43, for a total value of $131,046.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.35, for a total value of $1,201,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,775,001 over the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a report on Friday, October 29th.

VeriSign stock opened at $214.23 on Monday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.60 and a 52 week high of $257.03. The company has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.80.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

