Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 123.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 10,844 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.0% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $17,965,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $3,540,849.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,954 shares of company stock worth $47,206,747 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.85.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $113.18 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.79 and a 200-day moving average of $124.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.