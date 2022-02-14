Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,459 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in News by 642.8% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,952,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,013,000 after buying an additional 3,420,763 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of News by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,758,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,017 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of News by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,124,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,301 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of News by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,164,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,972 shares during the period. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of News in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,121,000. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWSA stock opened at $22.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. News Co. has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. News had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

