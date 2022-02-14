Governor DAO 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $66,743.00 (GDAO)

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. During the last week, Governor DAO has traded down 21.2% against the dollar. One Governor DAO coin can now be bought for $0.68 or 0.00001596 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Governor DAO has a market cap of $1.97 million and $66,743.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00043994 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,927.27 or 0.06897090 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,520.10 or 1.00183915 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00048396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00048357 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006354 BTC.

Governor DAO Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,896,077 coins. Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org . Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Governor DAO

