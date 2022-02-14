GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.06), reports. The business had revenue of C$6.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.28 million.
GPV stock opened at C$8.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.54. The company has a market cap of C$184.81 million and a PE ratio of -13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 10.90. GreenPower Motor has a 1 year low of C$6.25 and a 1 year high of C$40.49.
In other GreenPower Motor news, Director Fraser Atkinson acquired 5,000 shares of GreenPower Motor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,148,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,866,179.20. Also, Senior Officer Brendan Riley acquired 9,687 shares of GreenPower Motor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.16 per share, with a total value of C$108,092.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 81,716 shares in the company, valued at C$911,827.99.
GreenPower Motor Company Profile
GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.
